Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Virginia News » Va. announces 1st monkeypox death

Va. announces 1st monkeypox death

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 1, 2022, 12:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday announced the first death in the commonwealth of a person with monkeypox, which the department is calling mpox.

The person was an adult who lived in the Eastern Health Region of Virginia, which includes Chesapeake, the Eastern Shore, Hampton, Norfolk, Newport News, Virginia Beach and more.

“Our thoughts are with the decedent’s family at this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene in a statement. “Mpox is a serious disease, especially for those with weakened immune systems. If you have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms consistent with the disease, we urge you to seek medical consultation now.”

The symptoms to watch out for are fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. Contact a doctor if you detect these.

For more people, the department said, the disease is painful but not life-threatening. It’s spread by close contact with an infected person.

There’s a vaccine; you should contact your local health department to see whether you’re eligible; it works best between four and 14 days after an exposure.

Find out more at the commonwealth’s mpox website.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2013 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up