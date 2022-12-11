Tall vehicles on Virginia Express Lanes will now pay 3 times standard rate

Starting Dec. 11, vehicles seven feet and taller are required to pay three times the standard toll across Interstates 495, 95 and 395.

The cost of driving a large vehicle on Virginia’s Express Lanes just got bigger.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 11, vehicles 7 feet or taller are required to pay three times the standard toll across Interstates 495, 95 and 395.

According to the ExpressLanes website, a typical $5 standard toll will become a $15 toll for vehicles over 7 feet in height. Vehicles under 7 feet tall won’t be impacted.

The height of the vehicle — and the toll price — is automatically determined at toll entrances.

In the event that cargo on top of a vehicle (such as bikes, kayaks or storage) increases its height and triggers the automatic rate hike, Express Lanes said you can contact them and request a corrected standard rate.