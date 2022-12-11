Home » Virginia News » Tall vehicles on Virginia…

Tall vehicles on Virginia Express Lanes will now pay 3 times standard rate

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 11, 2022, 2:40 PM

The cost of driving a large vehicle on Virginia’s Express Lanes just got bigger.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 11, vehicles 7 feet or taller are required to pay three times the standard toll across Interstates 495, 95 and 395.

According to the ExpressLanes website, a typical $5 standard toll will become a $15 toll for vehicles over 7 feet in height. Vehicles under 7 feet tall won’t be impacted.

The height of the vehicle — and the toll price — is automatically determined at toll entrances.

In the event that cargo on top of a vehicle (such as bikes, kayaks or storage) increases its height and triggers the automatic rate hike, Express Lanes said you can contact them and request a corrected standard rate.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Local News | Transportation News | Virginia News

