Slain U.Va. football players honored with posthumous degrees

The University of Virginia announced that it is honoring the three football players who were killed in a campus shooting last month with posthumous degrees.

Devin Chandler, from Huntersville, South Carolina, majored in American studies; Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carolina, majored in African American and African studies; and D’Sean Perry, from Miami, Florida, double majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

The degrees were given to athletic director Carla Williams, who went to each player’s hometown funeral.

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean,” she said.

The three players were killed Nov. 13 while on a chartered bus returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C.

U.Va. football player Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting but have been released from hospitals, the university said.

The slain players were honored in a memorial service Nov. 19.