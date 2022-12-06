Home » Virginia News » Slain U.Va. football players…

Slain U.Va. football players honored with posthumous degrees

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The University of Virginia announced that it is honoring the three football players who were killed in a campus shooting last month with posthumous degrees.

Devin Chandler, from Huntersville, South Carolina, majored in American studies; Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carolina, majored in African American and African studies; and D’Sean Perry, from Miami, Florida, double majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

The degrees were given to athletic director Carla Williams, who went to each player’s hometown funeral.

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean,” she said.

The three players were killed Nov. 13 while on a chartered bus returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C.

U.Va. football player Mike Hollins and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting but have been released from hospitals, the university said.

The slain players were honored in a memorial service Nov. 19.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up