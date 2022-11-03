Virginia voter guide: 2022 general election

Election Day is Nov. 8, as Virginians pick members for all 11 districts of the U.S. House and decide on a few local races and bond issues. Here’s what you need to know.

How long do I have …?

Here are some deadlines you need to keep in mind:

Oct. 17 : The last day to register to vote. (Except for same-day registration, for which, see below)

: The last day to register to vote. (Except for same-day registration, for which, see below) Oct. 28 : The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot by mail.

: The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot by mail. Nov. 5 : The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot or replacement absentee ballot.

: The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot or replacement absentee ballot. Nov. 7: The last day to ask for an emergency absentee ballot.

To qualify for an emergency ballot, you have to have an obligation arise after noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, in your business or job, or regarding the hospitalization of you or someone in your immediate family — or if you’re an officer of election who was assigned after noon Nov. 5 to work Election Day in a precinct other than your own.

Still need to register?

You need to be at least 18 years old, or turn 18 on or before Nov. 2. You’ll need an ID, and you can register online on the state site, or at your local Board of Elections.

You can register to vote online, and the deadline is Oct. 17.

Same-day registration

Under a new Virginia law, you can register after Oct. 17, in fact all the way up to Election Day, but those who register after Oct. 17 will need to use a provisional ballot.

“The provisional ballot does not go into the voting machine at that time, and it won’t be processed until after the election,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli.

In-person voting

In-person voting began in September and will run through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will still get to vote.

Assuming you are registered, you can vote in-person without an appointment or requesting a ballot in advance. If you want to mail in a ballot, or drop it in a drop box, you won’t have to wait in any lines, but you will have to ask for a ballot first.

You also need a witness signature on the envelope that comes with your ballot, which you put the ballot in to drop it off or mail it. If you don’t have a witness signature when you cast your ballot, you have until Nov. 14 to get one.

Where to vote in person

If you’re voting in person on Nov. 8, you can find your polling place on the Virginia election site.

You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections site.

Where are the drop boxes?

That depends on what county you live in. You can find details below.

Who’s on the ballot?

There are races for all 10 members of the U.S. House, as well as some local races.

You can find out which delegates are on your ballot by looking below for your jurisdiction.

In all the listings below, an asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent.

You can vote in-person at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections, at 132 N. Royal St., Suite 100, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also vote there on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can vote at the Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library, at 5005 Duke St.:

Thursday, Nov. 3: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop boxes

There’s a 24/7 drop box outside the Office of Voter Registration and Elections. There’s also a box at the library that’s open during voting hours, and boxes at all polling places Election Day 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. House District 8

U.S. House 8th District

County Board

(Vote for one)

School Board

(Vote for one)

There are also six bond questions:

$52,630,000 for Metro projects

$22,460,000 for parks and recreation projects

$53,300,000 for infrastructure projects

$165,010,000 for Arlington Public Schools projects

$39,760,000 for County Stormwater Program projects

$177,360,000 for work on the county’s Water Pollution Control Plant and county water and sewer systems

You can vote in person through Nov. 4 at Courthouse Plaza, 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. They’ll be open Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’ll also be able to vote at the Madison Community Center (3829 N. Stafford St.) and the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. S.), Nov. 1-3, 2 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

24/7 drop boxes will be open until 7 p.m. Nov. 8. They’re at:

Courthouse Plaza (2100 Clarendon Blvd.)

(2100 Clarendon Blvd.) Aurora Hills Community Center (735 18th St. S.)

(735 18th St. S.) Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St.)

(909 S. Dinwiddie St.) Central Library (1015 N. Quincy St.)

(1015 N. Quincy St.) Langston-Brown Community Center (2121 N. Culpeper St.)

(2121 N. Culpeper St.) Madison Community Center (3829 N. Stafford St.)

(3829 N. Stafford St.) Shirlington Library (4200 Campbell Ave.)

(4200 Campbell Ave.) Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. S.)

(2909 16th St. S.) Westover Library (1644 N. McKinley St.)

It should be noted: There have been some district changes in Arlington, and some polling places have moved; check the Arlington elections website.

You can vote in person at City Hall, 10455 Armstrong St. It is open Mondays through Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, the same hours. There’s a 24/7 drop box there.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the Fairfax city website.

U.S. House 11th District

Mayor

City Council

(Vote for up to six)

Tom Ross*

Jon R. Stehle Jr.*

Billy M. Bates

Kate G. Doyle Feingold

Joseph D. Harmon*

So P. Lim*

Jeffrey C. Greenfield

Ana Renner

Craig S. Salewski

School Board

(Vote for up to five)

Carolyn S. Pitches*

Stacy R. Hall

Sarah M. Kelsey

Amit S. Hickman

Rachel M. McQuillen

You can vote in person through Nov. 5 at:

Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Parkway, in Fairfax)

(12000 Government Center Parkway, in Fairfax) Mt. Vernon Governmental Center (2511 Parkers Lane, in the Alexandria area)

(2511 Parkers Lane, in the Alexandria area) North County Governmental Center (1801 Cameron Glen Drive, in Reston)

The Fairfax County Government Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the other two centers, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. All three governmental centers are open Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also vote at:

Burke Centre Library (5935 Freds Oak Road, Burke)

(5935 Freds Oak Road, Burke) Centreville Regional Library (14200 St. Germain Drive, Centreville)

(14200 St. Germain Drive, Centreville) Franconia Governmental Center (6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria)

(6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria) Great Falls Library (9830 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls)

(9830 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls) Herndon-Fortnightly Library (768 Center St., Herndon)

(768 Center St., Herndon) Lorton Community Center (9520 Richmond Highway, Lorton)

(9520 Richmond Highway, Lorton) Mason Governmental Center (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale)

(6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale) McLean Governmental Center (1437 Balls Hill Road, McLean)

(1437 Balls Hill Road, McLean) Providence Community Center (3001 Vaden Drive, Fairfax)

(3001 Vaden Drive, Fairfax) Sully Governmental Center (4900 Stonecroft Blvd., Chantilly)

(4900 Stonecroft Blvd., Chantilly) Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church)

(7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church)

(7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) West Springfield Governmental Center (6140 Rolling Road, Springfield)

They’ll be open 1 to 7 p.m. weekdays, and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s a 24/7 drop box at Government Center, as well as at early voting locations during the hours they’re open, and on Election Day at any polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Depending on where you live, you’ll vote in the 8th, 10th or 11th Congressional District races:

U.S. House 8th District

U.S. House 10th District

U.S. House 11th District

If you live in Herndon, you’ll also vote for mayor and Town Council:

Mayor

Sheila Olem*

Sean Regan

Jasbinder Singh

Town Council

(Vote for up to six)

Naila Alam*

Signe V. Friedrichs

Keven J. Leblanc Jr.

Cesar A. Del Aguila

Clark A. Hedrick

Donielle M. Scherff

Stevan M. Porter

Pradip Dhakal*

Roland B. Taylor

You can vote early in person at City Hall, at 300 Park Ave., through Nov. 5.

It’s open weekdays from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s a 24/7 drop box outside.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the Falls Church city site.

U.S. House 8th District

You can vote early in person through Nov. 5 at:

The General Registrar’s Office , 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

, 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Bealeton Depot , at Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

, at Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Vint Hill Village Green Community Center, 4235 Aiken Drive, Warrenton, Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All three locations are open Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be drop boxes at all three locations during the hours they’re open.

U.S. House 10th District

You can vote early in person at the Office of Elections, 750 Miller Drive SE, Suite C, Leesburg.

The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. They have extra hours Thursday, Nov. 3, when they’ll be open until 7 p.m.

They’re also open Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also vote through Nov. 5 at the Loudoun County Government Office at Ridgetop (21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling) and the Dulles South Senior Center (24950 Riding Center Drive, Chantilly). They’re open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And the Carver Senior Center (200 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville) is open Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

U.S. House 10th District

Three bond questions will be on the ballot:

$268,244,000 for school projects

$74,714,000 for public facility projects

$51,314,000 for transportation projects

There’s a proverbial boatload of local races:

Round Hill

Isaac Pacheco is running unopposed in a special election for a seat on the Town Council.

Hillsboro

There’s no one on the ballot for the mayoral and Town Council races; write-in votes will determine the winners.

Lovettsville

Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker is running unopposed for the top job. Bobby Merhaut, Brandon Davis and Jennifer Reed are running for three seats on the Town Council. None are incumbents.

Leesburg

Mayor

Kelly Burk*

Suzanne Fox

Town Council

(Vote for up to three)

Todd A. Cimino-Johnson

Neil R. Steinberg*

Colin N. Doniger

John W. Spence

Patrick J. Wilt

Lauren E. Shernoff

Michael A. Rivera

Erika R. Ogedegbe

Hamilton

Mayor

Kenneth C. Wine*

Vaughn W. Stanford

Brian J. Daskalovitz

Town Council

(Vote for up to three)

Rebecca A. Jones*

Cathy Salter*

Craig M. Green*

Elena M. Boras

Amy Barden

Purcellville

Mayor

Stan Milan Sr.

Joel D. Grewe

Town Council

Caleb J. Stought

Erin K. Rayner*

M. F. “Tip” Stinnette*

Ronald B. Rise Jr.

Carol A. Luke

Mary F. “Boo” Bennett

School Board

Broad Run District

Andrew Thomas Hoyler*

Tiffany L. Polifko

Nicholas R. Gothard

You can vote in person through Nov. 5 at 9025 Center St., next door to City Hall. It’s open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (call to confirm about Saturdays before going there). There’s a 24/7 drop box outside too.

U.S. House 10th District

City Council

(Vote for up to three)

Dheeraj “DJ” Jagadev

Ralph J. Smith*

Sonia R. Vasquez Luna

R.E. “Rick” Bookwalter

Theresa Coates Ellis*

Lynn Forkell Greene*

School Board

(Vote for up to three)

Jill M. Spall*

Lisa Anne Stevens*

Abraham A. “Alex” Iqbal*

Samuel S. Gross

Melony M. “Mel” Kent

Sara J. Brescia

You can vote in person voting at City Hall, at 100 Park Central Plaza, Suite 103. They’re open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, as well as Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. House 10th District

City Council

(Vote for up to three)

Haseeb Javed*

Alanna M. Mensing*

Michael Carrera

You can vote in person starting Friday at three locations:

The Prince William County Office of Elections , 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas

, 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas The Haymarket Gainesville Community Library , 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket

, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket Department of Motor Vehicles Woodbridge Customer Service Center, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge

The hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also vote at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic District, at 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow, and the Dumfries Community Center, at 17755 Main St. in Dumfries. They’re open weekdays and Saturday, Nov. 5, the same hours as the above locations.

U.S. House 10th District

You can vote in person at the George L. Gordon Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Rd., Stafford. It’s open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A drop box is available there during those hours, too.

Stafford County does not have a sample ballot on its website, but directs voters to Ballotpedia’s sample ballot tool.