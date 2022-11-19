U.Va. to hold memorial in honor of 3 student-athletes killed in shooting

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial at the John Paul Jones Arena in honor of the three students who were fatally shot on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Arena doors will open for Saturday’s service at 2 p.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The memorial, set to begin at 3:30 p.m., is open to all. A livestream will be available online.

The slain victims were identified as third-year student-athletes Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, D’Sean Perry of Miami, and Lavel Davis of Ridgeville, South Carolina. The three are remembered by their coach and others as “good kids” and members of the university’s academic and athletic community.

Thousands of students participated in a silent vigil held Monday, after a long shelter-in-place alert was sent out the night before. A prayer service was also held on Monday at St. Paul’s Memorial Church for religious students to mourn their peers.

Students were returning from a class field trip to see a play in the District. On the ride back to campus, the suspect, named as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., fatally shot three football players and injured two other people — football player Mike Hollins and sophomore Marlee Morgan.

In a video posted on Facebook, university president Jim Ryan thanked students for their patience and participation in memorials for the lost students. The university will be resuming classes, while a football game was canceled for this Sunday as the team continues to mourn their lost friends.

Additional resources, support services and other accommodations for students have been made available.

“I’ve come to learn that (grief) is different for everyone, and that getting back to a normal routine doesn’t’ mean that you as a person are necessarily back to normal … grief will run the course it needs to run,” said Ryan. “I hope you’ll continue to give yourself grace, and ask for help, if and when you need it, especially given that the grief in this instance was compounded by fear and trauma.”

The university’s student government also released a statement sharing their condolences and access to resources.

A criminal investigation is underway and Jones is being held in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail until he is set to stand before a judge on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He faces three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding with a firearm.