Letter for U.Va. president to community about shooting

Read the letter University of Virginia President Jim Ryan after three people died in a shooting on campus Sunday.

To the University Community,

I am writing to provide an update to the various community safety alerts the University has issued over the last several hours.

Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds. One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him. He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and he may be driving a black SUV with VA license plate number TWX3580. First and foremost, please continue to follow the guidance you receive though the UVA alert system, which is currently to shelter in place.

As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care. We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional detail as soon as we are able. Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves.

This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community, and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14). At this point only designated essential employees should report to work on Monday (all remote employees should continue to work remotely). If you are unsure of your status, please contact your supervisor.

We will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds. Please know we have support available if you need it. Students may call Counseling and Psychological Services at 434-243-5150, 24 hours a day. Information about CAPS is available on the Student Health and Wellness website. Faculty and staff can find a similar resource through the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or by emailing the office via the FEAP website.

For those who have questions about these events, including how to establish contact with family members or friends who are here on Grounds, please call the UVA Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended.

Sincerely,

Jim Ryan