Rates on Dulles Toll Road to increase in January

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 16, 2022, 8:12 PM

Your drive to Dulles International Airport in Virginia is about to get a bit more expensive on the toll road.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority voted to increase the toll on the Dulles Toll Road for 2-axle vehicles from $3.25 to $4 at the main toll plaza and from $1.50 to $2 on ramps. The increase will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

There will also be an administrative fee to recover the costs of pay-by-plate transactions, in preparation for cashless operation next year. Coins will no longer be accepted in 2023, and drivers who don’t pay electronically will be identified by license plate and get an invoice in the mail

The MWAA board’s vote on Wednesday authorized an administrative fee that will initially be set at $1.60 per transaction to cover the cost of preparing and sending invoices to pay-by-plate customers.

Dulles Toll Road rates have not increased since January 2018, a news release from MWAA said. Tolls are part of the plan to fund highway operating and maintenance cost, and a portion includes construction costs for Metro’s Silver Line to Dulles Airport, which started Tuesday.

Public hearings were held earlier this year to discuss the rate increase.

Drivers who use the toll road can pay using E-ZPass, which is the preferred form of payment. They can also pay by going to the Tolls in Virginia website, or use an app on their phone, such as EZ Tolls VA, GoToll, Slora, Uproad and Peasy.  Fees may apply.

