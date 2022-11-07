Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate ‘Lee’ from name of district

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission.

