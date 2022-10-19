RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Virginia News » Youngkin travels to Arizona,…

Youngkin travels to Arizona, continues nationwide push for Republicans

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

October 19, 2022, 11:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled to Arizona on Wednesday, rallying with Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and continuing his push for Republican candidates nationwide ahead of the November elections.

“Every state deserves a Republican governor,” Youngkin said in an interview with WTOP. “I’m working to support incumbent Republican governors and a handful of challengers who we think can win.”

Youngkin has generated speculation that he may run for president in 2024, campaigning in recent weeks for candidates in Michigan, Maine, Nevada, Kansas and Georgia.

“This is a great chance as a Republican governor to stand up for other Republican candidates across the country,” Youngkin said.

Even though Youngkin himself campaigned as more of a moderate Republican during his 2021 run for governor in Virginia, he has shown willingness to support candidates further to the right, such as Lake, who has described the 2020 presidential election as being “stolen” and “corrupt.”

Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor and is facing Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs.

Lake said she would not have certified President Joe Biden’s victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign.

“Not every Republican — we don’t agree on everything,” Youngkin said when asked about Lake’s claims. “Joe Biden is our president and he was elected our president.”

Still, Youngkin said that “people have had concerns” about the integrity of elections.

“Democrats have had concerns about election processes and Republicans have expressed concerns,” Youngkin said.

When asked about Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor, Dan Cox, Youngkin said “I hope Dan wins.”

Cox has echoed claims about widespread election fraud in 2020, and on Monday, attended a fundraiser with former President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“Marylanders have seen a great performance out of their Republican governor Larry Hogan, and I think they should keep that in mind when they go to the polls,” Youngkin said.

Hogan has refused to endorse Cox in the race, calling him a “QAnon whack job” and “a nut.”

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

White House leaders see ‘momentum’ in ambitious federal cybersecurity overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up