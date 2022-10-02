HURRICANE IAN: Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Residents recount horror, fear | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Excessive force lawsuit filed…

Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 2:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force.

The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil complaint from Ian Ennis was filed in federal court in August.

Ralph Ennis was involved in a confrontation with the deputies that was captured on body camera video. He died two weeks later of what the lawsuit alleges was a traumatic brain injury sustained during the confrontation.

In court documents, the defendants deny any allegations of misconduct and ask that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up