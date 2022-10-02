Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man’s death

The Northern Virginia Daily reports the civil complaint from Ian Ennis was filed in federal court in August.

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force.

Ralph Ennis was involved in a confrontation with the deputies that was captured on body camera video. He died two weeks later of what the lawsuit alleges was a traumatic brain injury sustained during the confrontation.

In court documents, the defendants deny any allegations of misconduct and ask that the lawsuit be dismissed.

