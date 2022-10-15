A Virginia street will be named after Missy Elliott

Starting Monday, Virginians will be able to "Work It" on a street named after hip-hop star Missy Elliott.

Starting Monday, Virginians will be able to “Work It” on a street named after hip-hop star Missy Elliott.

Portsmouth, where the award-winning rapper was born and raised, will rename a portion of McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard and present her with a key to the city, according to a city news release.

Elliott also will join officials for a community parade to celebrate the city’s artistic culture.

“We’re beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her,” said City Manager Tonya Chapman in the release. “Missy’s trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible.”

On Instagram, the five-time Grammy winner expressed her excitement about the street name and called herself “humbly grateful” to be from Portsmouth.

“I’m crying Tears of Joy,” Elliott wrote. “I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently.”