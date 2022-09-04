LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Home » Virginia News » Police: 2 dead, 5…

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around midnight. When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said.

Several Norfolk State University students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location, the university said on its Facebook page.

“Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party,” the university wrote in the post.

NSU also said police secured the campus, and there was no present danger.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Sunday, police said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | National News | Virginia News

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up