Lawsuit between Quantico town, former police chief proceeds

The town of Quantico claims its former police chief was fired for not following an improvement plan rather than for enforcing state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures.

Meanwhile, lawyers for former Police Chief Mark McCoy are seeking court sanctions, saying the town is not complying with discovery ahead of next month’s planned jury trial.

McCoy is seeking $100,000 and alleging wrongful termination for his April 2020 firing.

McCoy’s lawsuit centers on the operation of barbershops at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the town’s response to orders for the businesses to close.

Recent filings and depositions of Mayor Kevin Brown and Town Attorney Olaun Simmons show the town is contending that any hesitation in enforcing safety measures was related to clarifying guidelines rather than skirting regulations.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s first executive order causing sweeping shutdowns was issued March 12, 2020. A follow-up order, issued March 23, 2020, provided further guidance and closed a majority of businesses, including barbershops.

McCoy has claimed that the town’s police department received a complaint on March 31, 2020, that “several barbershops” in town were operating in violation of the order.

McCoy says he instructed an officer to provide a copy of the executive order to all the businesses, but Brown contacted the officer to say the town had “an arrangement” with its attorney that would allow the barbershops to remain open.

The town says Brown told the officer to “hold off on attempting to enforce the order against barbershops until the Town cleared up the intent of the Order.” Quantico has denied the existence of any agreement and said that as of March 31, 2020, its interpretation of the executive order allowed barbershops to remain open “as long as they limited patrons to 10 persons at a time and complied with social distancing guidelines.”

In court filings, the town has said that it changed its interpretation the following day and determined that barbershops must be closed. Officials indicated this change came after Simmons spoke with Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Deborah Siegel and state Sen. Scott Surovell.