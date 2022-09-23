In-person early voting begins in Virginia

"Any Virginia voter can go and participate in early in-person voting at their general registrar's office in their jurisdiction," said Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.

While the midterm elections aren’t being held until Nov. 8, early in-person voting is already starting Friday across Virginia.

“Any Virginia voter can go and participate in early in-person voting at their general registrar’s office in their jurisdiction,” said Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.

Voters who do so must provide their names and addresses and show acceptable forms of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement.

“Additionally, we’re going to start mailing out absentee ballots Friday to military and overseas voters, as well as anyone who has applied to receive an absentee ballot,” Beals said.

Voters must apply online if they want to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.

All 11 U.S. House seats are on the ballot across the state, though only two are considered to be truly competitive.

The most closely-watched race is in the 2nd District in the Virginia Beach area, where Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is facing Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans.

According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, that election is a “tossup,” making Luria one of the most vulnerable members of Congress in the country this year.

The other competitive race is in the 7th District, which includes parts of Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is facing Republican Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Yesli Vega.

That race “leans Democratic,” according to the Cook Political Report.

“Every voter will have the opportunity to vote for their member of Congress, but there also may be some additional races on that ballot depending on where you live,” Beals said.

Some of the local races include mayor and several members of the city council in Fairfax City. A seat on the Arlington County Board is on the ballot, as are two seats on the Loudoun County School Board.

In-person early voting in Maryland starts Oct. 27. In D.C., it begins Oct. 31.