RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Voting in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine begins | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight
Home » Virginia News » In-person early voting begins…

In-person early voting begins in Virginia

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 5:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While the midterm elections aren’t being held until Nov. 8, early in-person voting is already starting Friday across Virginia.

“Any Virginia voter can go and participate in early in-person voting at their general registrar’s office in their jurisdiction,” said Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.

Voters who do so must provide their names and addresses and show acceptable forms of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement.

“Additionally, we’re going to start mailing out absentee ballots Friday to military and overseas voters, as well as anyone who has applied to receive an absentee ballot,” Beals said.

Voters must apply online if they want to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.

All 11 U.S. House seats are on the ballot across the state, though only two are considered to be truly competitive.

The most closely-watched race is in the 2nd District in the Virginia Beach area, where Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is facing Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans.

According to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, that election is a “tossup,” making Luria one of the most vulnerable members of Congress in the country this year.

The other competitive race is in the 7th District, which includes parts of Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties.

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger is facing Republican Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Yesli Vega.

That race “leans Democratic,” according to the Cook Political Report.

“Every voter will have the opportunity to vote for their member of Congress, but there also may be some additional races on that ballot depending on where you live,” Beals said.

Some of the local races include mayor and several members of the city council in Fairfax City. A seat on the Arlington County Board is on the ballot, as are two seats on the Loudoun County School Board.

In-person early voting in Maryland starts Oct. 27. In D.C., it begins Oct. 31.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up