BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Md. universities COVID, monkeypox plan | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Home » Virginia News » Va. wildlife officials warn…

Va. wildlife officials warn of viral disease in deer

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

August 23, 2022, 1:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wildlife officials in Virginia have seen several recent reports of sick or dead deer that the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is attributing to a viral disease called hemorrhagic disease, or HD.

Most of the reports of HD, a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer, are from the Piedmont area in Virginia, according to an announcement on the DWR’s Facebook page.

HD outbreaks, which are common in Virginia and other southeast U.S. areas, are characterized by otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead or sick on wetland soil or near water during late summer and early fall. Deer go to these areas to cool down when running a very high fever during the onset of the disease.

There is no vaccine, medication or preventive measure for HD, which is transmitted by biting flies, also known as biting gnats or midges. Outbreaks of the viral disease typically continue until the onset of cold weather kills the insects that carry the disease, according to the announcement.

The disease poses no threat to humans or domestic animals, but while hunters are not at risk from handling or eating infected deer, officials advise that people not come into contact or consume deer who “act or look obviously sick.”

The DWR asks that cases of suspected HD be reported to the Wildlife Helpline at (855) 571-9003 or vawildlifeconflict@usda.gov, including details about the location and number of deer involved. They advise that except in extenuating circumstances, HD reports will not result in on-site visits by DWR staff.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up