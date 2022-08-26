Prosecutor: Virginia trooper justified in fatal shooting

A Virginia state trooper has been cleared in the fatal shooting death of a man who led police on a chase, rammed a police vehicle with his own and attacked the trooper with a metal pole.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 6 and involved a man from the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake. He had a documented history of mental illness, drug use and violence.

Brian Price had been under the supervision of mental health professionals after being released from a psychiatric ward the previous year.

Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew R. Hamel wrote that Price’s death was a justifiable exercise of self-defense by Trooper Paul Perry. Hamel released his findings Wednesday in a letter to state police.

