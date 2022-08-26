RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Police: Blacksburg, Va., officers shoot, kill person who fired at them

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 11:26 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say police officers and sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call.

Blacksburg police say officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police say a male subject on the scene fired on the officers and deputies and they returned fire. The officers and deputies administered first aid and Blacksburg Rescue responded, but officials say the person died. The responding officers and deputies were not injured.

Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the person who was killed or the officers involved.

