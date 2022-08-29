RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
Home » Virginia News » Police: 2 killed in…

Police: 2 killed in blaze in western Virginia

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RAVEN, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say two people are dead after a fire at a home in western Virginia.

Police say Buchanan County 911 was alerted to a fire at a home on Meadows Road in Raven on Friday evening.

Police say three people were in the home when the fire broke out, but one man was able to escape.

The remains of the two other people were recovered inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

Police say their bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification.

At this stage, officials say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up