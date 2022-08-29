Police: 2 killed in blaze in western Virginia

Virginia State Police say two people are dead after a fire at a home in western Virginia.

RAVEN, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say two people are dead after a fire at a home in western Virginia.

Police say Buchanan County 911 was alerted to a fire at a home on Meadows Road in Raven on Friday evening.

Police say three people were in the home when the fire broke out, but one man was able to escape.

The remains of the two other people were recovered inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

Police say their bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification.

At this stage, officials say the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.

