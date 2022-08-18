Northern Virginia school districts see some gains in pass rates

The Virginia Department of Education has released the final results of its pass rates for the 2021 to 2022 school year, and it shows gains for many Northern Virginia districts in several subjects.

The Virginia Department of Education has released the final results of its pass rates for the 2021 to 2022 school year, and it shows gains for many Northern Virginia districts in several subjects.

While up overall, statewide numbers remained below pre-pandemic levels. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blamed learning loss from prolonged school shutdowns for the results.

“This is a chance for our entire education system to work together to close the achievement gaps for economically disadvantaged and younger learners that arose during school shutdowns,” Youngkin said in a statement.

In Loudoun County, the last school year still dipped below those seen during the 2018 to 2019 school year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no results for the 2019 to 2020 school year.

Fairfax County, in publishing the results, said the school system is seeing steady progress toward returning to pre-pandemic levels, but there is still work to be done.

“We need to keep our work over the course of the next year student-centered and focused on equity to ensure that every child gets the supports they need,” said Dr. Michelle Reid, Superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools.

Arlington County saw gains from the 2021 to 2022 school year. Francisco Duran, superintendent of Arlington County Public Schools, said even with the rise in some pass rates, it was still a difficult year for both educators and students.

“You’re still trying to transition. Students are coming in with some social-emotional concerns that are very different,” Duran said.

In Prince William County, pass rates remained below levels seen before the pandemic, but there were gains. The pass rate for mathematics saw the biggest rise of 12%.

The city of Alexandria also saw results rise in the 2020 to 2021 school year, but the pass rates in all subjects fell below state averages.



Unlike other districts, Falls Church City Public Schools saw numbers close to pre-pandemic levels, with the school system exceeding those levels in reading.

See data for more school districts on VDOE’s website.