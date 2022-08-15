WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
DMV launches new website to make visits easier in Virginia

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 15, 2022, 11:16 AM

A new website aims to help customers prepare for a visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The new website serves as a “one-stop reference page” for customers who want to complete their transactions at the DMV in a single visit, and lists the forms and documents required for in-person services.

“We want to make the most of your time. That includes ensuring you complete your business in one trip,” said the DMV’s acting commissioner, Linda Ford. “We hope that, by creating more awareness of the forms and documents needed for service, customers will find it easier to come prepared and have an even better DMV experience.”

The items required to complete the REAL ID, driver’s licenses and learner’s permits are listed. Information for titling vehicles and registrations is listed, too.

There’s also a guide to help with selecting the right documents.

“I strongly encourage customers to take a few minutes prior to your trip to DMV to check out dmvNOW.com/visit and learn more about what you’ll need for a successful visit,” Ford said.

“Help us help you get in and out and on with your day.”

