Police looking for help in identifying man struck, killed on I-66 in Virginia

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was struck and killed on I-66 in Warren County, Virginia.

The man was struck in the eastbound travel lane on Sunday at 3 a.m. near the 14-mile marker, about a mile east of Exit 13, the police said.

The man who died on the scene is a Hispanic man believed to be in his mid-20s and possibly Honduran, based on information found on his person at the scene, police said.

Police said the vehicle that hit him pulled over immediately and remained at the scene. Already on the shoulder was another vehicle with two Hispanic men standing outside. Police said when the other driver approached the men, they got into their four-door sedan and drove off.

The man was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification, examination and autopsy.

Police say it is possible that the pedestrian had been in the sedan before being struck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any more information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 540-829-7766, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.