WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Virginia News » Pilot shortage leads to…

Pilot shortage leads to Med-Flight service hour cuts in Va.

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 10:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police has temporarily reduced the operating hours for its Med-Flight helicopter service in central and southwest Virginia due to a shortage of pilots.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that state police said until more pilots can be hired and trained, the service has been reduced from 24-hour coverage to 16 hours per day. The changes went into effect on Sunday.

In the meantime, private, for-hire air ambulance services such as those offered by VCU Health Systems and HCA Hospitals will fill the gap in the Richmond area.

Med-Flight is free of charge, but the private services bill patients for the transport.

In most cases, the fee is covered by a patient’s health care insurance.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

House shows love for some IT modernization funds, but not all of them

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up