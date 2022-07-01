Newly released data shows gun violence injuries on the rise in Virginia

New data from the Virginia Department of Health shows an increase in the number of gun-related injuries seen in local hospitals.

In Virginia, emergency room visits for gun-related injuries are on the rise. According to new data, last year, there were more than 2,800 firearm injuries, up 9% from 2020.

The rise in injuries appears to have started in 2019, rising by 24% from the year before and then again by 28% in 2020.

In Fairfax County, there were 76 incidents in 2021, a 15% increase from the year before. And there have been 25 incidents so far this year. In Loudoun County, there was a 57% increase in gun-related injuries presented to the emergency department compared to 2020.

There were 22 injuries last year and six so far this year.

In Prince William County, gun-related injuries rose 55% in 2020, then again by 13% in 2021. There were 22 reported this year so far.