FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » Virginia News » COVID rent protections, programs…

COVID rent protections, programs end in Virginia

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

July 1, 2022, 8:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There are concerns over a pending boost in evictions after several protections and programs for renters that began during the coronavirus pandemic ended in Virginia on Friday.

As of July 1, Virginia landlords now only have to give renter five days — instead of two weeks — to pay overdue rent.

And landlords are not required to offer tenants a payment plan.

This comes after Virginia’s Rent Relief program closed to new applications in May.

That program was mainly funded by federal stimulus grants, and it wound down because of limited funding and a recent rise in applications.

Now, Kathryn Howell and Ben Teresa, co-directors of the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University are worried the state could be in for a big increase in evictions.

“We don’t know how bad it’s going to be, but we know affordability will be as bad or worse as what we had at the start of the pandemic.” Howell said. “This will have ripple effects to evictions.”

She cited Richmond, where rents have “increased significantly.”

A report from Rent.com showed that rent spiked throughout the D.C.-area in the last year.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up