Virginia closing COVID rent relief application portal Sunday

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 3:09 AM

New applicants for the Virginia Rent Relief Program have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to take advantage of CARES Act-funded emergency rental assistance.

The Department of Housing and Community Development program offers emergency assistance for low income and unemployed households. The organization will close the portal due to a combined surge in applicants and limited funding availability.

“RRP has processed and disbursed more than $713 million in 141,330 rent relief payments for more than 104,990 unique households throughout Virginia,” the department said.

The program primarily served those with median incomes below 30% and Black households in Virginia amid inflation and housing concerns.

The department says that those who need assistance can use 211 Virginia to find local community partners, agencies and non-profit organizations. It did not include any plans to instate a similar rental assistance program.

Find out if you are eligible for the program and get access to the application by going to the DHCD website.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

