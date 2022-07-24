Bristol Casino debut rakes in millions from slots, tables

Bettors at Virginia’s first full-fledged casino preferred slots to table games in its first week of operation. And they were slightly more likely to win their money back at the one-armed bandits as well.
The Bristol Casino took in more than $37.5 million in wagers through July 14.
It paid out more than $33.7 in winnings.
The casino opened to the public July 8.
The Bristol Herald-Courier reports that the action at the casino generated more than $673,000 in taxes for Virginia.
More than 90% of the revenue came from the casino’s nearly 900 slot machines.
Customers won back just over 90% of what they wagered on slots machines and nearly 87% of what they wagered at table games.
