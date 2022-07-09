RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Amtrak to offer third daily departure from Norfolk, Virginia

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

July 9, 2022, 10:16 PM

Starting July 11, Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service will offer a third departure from Norfolk, Virginia, providing more options for those going to and from Washington, D.C., and other points in the Northeast.

The new daily departure from Norfolk will be scheduled for early afternoon and will complement the early and midmorning departures times.

In addition, July 11 is also the restoration of a second daily round trip service to and from Newport News.

For reservations and a full schedule, visit Amtrak’s website.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

