Amtrak to offer third daily departure from Norfolk, Virginia

Starting July 11, Amtrak's Northeast Regional service will offer a third departure from Norfolk, Virginia, providing more options for those going to and from Washington, D.C., and other points in the Northeast.
Starting July 11, Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service will offer a third departure from Norfolk, Virginia, providing more options for those going to and from Washington, D.C., and other points in the Northeast.
The new daily departure from Norfolk will be scheduled for early afternoon and will complement the early and midmorning departures times.
In addition, July 11 is also the restoration of a second daily round trip service to and from Newport News.
For reservations and a full schedule, visit Amtrak’s website.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.