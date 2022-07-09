Amtrak to offer third daily departure from Norfolk, Virginia

Starting July 11, Amtrak's Northeast Regional service will offer a third departure from Norfolk, Virginia, providing more options for those going to and from Washington, D.C., and other points in the Northeast.

The new daily departure from Norfolk will be scheduled for early afternoon and will complement the early and midmorning departures times.

In addition, July 11 is also the restoration of a second daily round trip service to and from Newport News.

For reservations and a full schedule, visit Amtrak’s website.