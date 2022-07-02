FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Virginia News » After pandemic, Virginia’s hospitality…

After pandemic, Virginia’s hospitality sector is making a comeback

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

July 2, 2022, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many job sectors suffered from shutdowns and job losses. The leisure and hospitality economy was one of them. Now those jobs appear to be making a return.

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront. (Getty Images)

According to figures reported by the Virginia Employment Commission, the leisure and hospitality fields gained 64,000 jobs between May 2021 and May 2022.

That means more than half of the 125,000 net jobs gained in Virginia came from that sector. It represents a boost of almost 19% over the past year.

The state’s nonfarm employment was estimated at 4,044,400, up 125,000 from the previous year. The Northern Virginia region accounted for 43,500 of the 125,000 jobs.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up