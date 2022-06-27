SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Virginia News » Woman who died following…

Woman who died following Alexandria bus stop attack was homeless, beaten

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

June 27, 2022, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The woman who died after she was found hurt at a Virginia bus stop was beaten, Fairfax County police said.

Michelle Huntley, 63, was homeless, and she was using the bus stop on the 7800 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County as a shelter when she was attacked on June 17. She died Saturday.

“We believe Miss Huntley was attacked at the bus stop. That’s where she likely sustained her injuries,” said Fairfax County police Lt. Daniel Spital.

Police said she had trauma to her upper body, and they don’t yet have a motive for the attack. Video from nearby businesses has not yielded information.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Miss Huntley. Our detectives are resilient, and they will solve this case,” Spital said.

Officers are asking the public for help to solve the case. Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000.

This is the 12th homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year-to-date, there were 10 homicides at this point in 2021.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up