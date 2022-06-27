Woman who died following Alexandria bus stop attack was homeless, beaten

The woman who died after she was found hurt at a Virginia bus stop was beaten, Fairfax County police say.

The woman who died after she was found hurt at a Virginia bus stop was beaten, Fairfax County police said.

Michelle Huntley, 63, was homeless, and she was using the bus stop on the 7800 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County as a shelter when she was attacked on June 17. She died Saturday.

“We believe Miss Huntley was attacked at the bus stop. That’s where she likely sustained her injuries,” said Fairfax County police Lt. Daniel Spital.

Police said she had trauma to her upper body, and they don’t yet have a motive for the attack. Video from nearby businesses has not yielded information.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Miss Huntley. Our detectives are resilient, and they will solve this case,” Spital said.

Officers are asking the public for help to solve the case. Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000.

This is the 12th homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year-to-date, there were 10 homicides at this point in 2021.