PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and a fourth person is critically wounded after a shooting in Virginia.

Portsmouth police tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue. Police did not immediately release any additional information.

