Planning Commission greenlights 335-unit development in Woodbridge

A Maryland developer wants to bring a high-density development to Woodbridge near Potomac Mills.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the request from real estate developer NRP Group LLC of Gaithersburg, Md.

The 15.52-acre property is at the intersection of Caton Hill Road and Killarney Drive in Woodbridge, just northwest of the intersection to Caton Hill and Telegraph Road.

The application, submitted December 2020, requests to rezone the property from business use to a planned mixed residential development.

NRP, which is under contract to purchase the property from Caton Hills Properties LLC, is a subsidiary of Newman Properties. The undeveloped parcel has a 2021 assessed tax value of $4 million.

The proposal is for 335 multifamily units across five buildings. Four buildings would be four stories and the fifth would be five stories to include amenities and the leasing office.

NRP Group has constructed projects throughout the country, including two in Virginia – one in Chester and another in McLean.

The company plans to contribute $431,815 to the county to mitigate the development’s impact on schools, public safety, the environment and parks and recreation.

The company will also pay for a traffic study at the intersection of Caton Hill and Killarney. If the study determines a traffic signal is warranted, NRP will pay for design and construction.

The property is adjacent to the Telegraph Road commuter lot. Access will come from Killarney Drive and an existing dead-end drive behind an adjacent Sheetz.

The county’s design standards would require 621 parking spots for the development, but NRP is requesting a waiver to reduce its parking supply by 12.2% to 545 spaces.

The Planning Commission’s approval added conditions that playground equipment and charcoal grills be added to the parks and recreation area and that the Lake Ridge-Occoquan-Coles Civic Association be allowed to review the site plan.

The project next heads to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote.