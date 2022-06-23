RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Norfolk police: Officers in fatal shooting wore activated cameras

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 2:17 PM

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say four special operations unit officers were wearing activated body cameras when a man they were trying to arrest fired at them and they returned fire.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk police say 41-year-old Antonio Beekman was wanted by Virginia Beach police on charges of malicious wounding and firearms offenses.

Officers were trying to arrest Beekman on Tuesday when police said he began shooting at them and they returned fire, killing him.

Norfolk police spokesperson Sgt. Will Pickering says the department won’t release footage from body-worn cameras while the investigation is underway.

Pickering would not identify the officers or say whether police recovered a gun from Beekman at the scene.

