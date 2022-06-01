Va. lawmakers to vote on budget

Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond to vote on a compromise state budget.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond to vote on a compromise state budget.

The spending plan up for a vote Wednesday would offer billions in tax relief, increase pay for teachers and other public employees, and fund a wide range of projects from roadwork to school construction.

Lawmakers will be back at the Capitol in a special session because they deadlocked over the spending plan as their regular calendar drew to a close in March.

They opted then to extend talks, which have been happening privately among a handful of negotiators.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says the compromise offered a “good framework” and is urging lawmakers to pass it quickly.

