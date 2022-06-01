RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Home » Virginia News » Va. lawmakers to vote…

Va. lawmakers to vote on budget

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 1:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond to vote on a compromise state budget.

The spending plan up for a vote Wednesday would offer billions in tax relief, increase pay for teachers and other public employees, and fund a wide range of projects from roadwork to school construction.

Lawmakers will be back at the Capitol in a special session because they deadlocked over the spending plan as their regular calendar drew to a close in March.

They opted then to extend talks, which have been happening privately among a handful of negotiators.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says the compromise offered a “good framework” and is urging lawmakers to pass it quickly.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up