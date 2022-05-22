RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Virginia dentist, interfaith groups host free Dental Day for Our Afghan Friends

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 10:54 PM

A dentist treats a patient during a free clinic for Afghan refugees at Gove Dental Clinic in Falls Church, Virginia. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

Dentists and interfaith and political leaders gather outside of Grove Dental Clinic in Falls Church, Virginia, for a free dental clinic for Afghan refugees. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

A mother and her son wait for dental treatment during the free dental clinic for Afghan refugees at Grove Dental Clinic in Falls, Church, Virginia. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

Toys were donated for children to play with during a free dental clinic for Afghan refugees in Falls Church, Virginia. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

As they settle into a new life in the U.S., finding healthcare has been difficult for some Afghan refugees. A dentist in Virginia decided to helped out by holding a free clinic on Sunday.

Services from root canals to cleanings were free of charge for Afghan refugees at Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry’s Grove Dental Clinic in Falls Church. the event was called Dental Day for Our Afghan Friends.

“There are a lot of people who are in desperate need of dental care, which is not readily available,” said Chaudhry. “As you can imagine, getting dental treatment is relatively expensive.”

About 70 refugees were treated by a team of 17 dentists. They were also provided with free transportation to and from the clinic.

The free clinic was a joint effort between Chaudry and a coalition of organizations representing the Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Sikh and other faiths.

Chaudhry, himself, was a refugee from Pakistan when he came to the U.S.. Since his arrival, he helped found the McLean Islamic Center and operates dental clinics in McLean, Springfield, and Alexandria, in addition to his Falls Church center.

He says the clinic was personal to him.

“As an immigrant from Pakistan, I can understand the need and necessity of having healthcare and how difficult it can be,” Chaudhry said.

Mohammad Yusef was at the clinic with his wife and two young children. They arrived from Afghanistan less than two months ago. They were there for cleanings and tooth pain.

“We have [a] problem because it’s almost a year that we didn’t see a dentist because of this movement and relocation,” Yusef said.

“Dental care for free? It’s really great,” he added.

Chaudhry has done clinics for other refugee groups in the past and said he hopes to offer more in the future.

The event was coordinated by: Jews and Muslim and Allies Acting Together (JAMAAT); FAMIL USA, a resettlement and support organization that registered Afghan families for the event; Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization that contributed $4,000 to cover transportation for the Afghan evacuees to and from the clinic; and the Raj Khalsa Sikh Gurdwara in Sterling, which provided food for the event.

Other sponsoring organizations included the Dar-Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Tysons Interfaith, McLean Islamic Center, Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, Rotary eClub7610 and the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU).

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

