Virginia delays vote on Commanders stadium deal

It's still an open question whether the Washington Commanders' future lies in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. But one thing's certain: votes expected in the Virginia General Assembly's special session in support of enticing the team to move to the commonwealth have been delayed.

It’s still an open question whether the Washington Commanders’ future lies in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. But one thing’s certain: votes expected during the Virginia General Assembly’s special session in support of enticing the team to move to the commonwealth have been delayed.

Lawmakers were expected to vote Tuesday on a pair of bills creating a stadium authority.

“The vote is going to be delayed, it’s going to be put off and we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks,” said state Sen. Jeremy McPike of Prince William County.

Since a burst of enthusiasm months ago in the state house, questions and concerns have been raised by lawmakers about bringing the team to Virginia. Just two weeks ago, documents leaked showing plans for a possible new stadium complex in Woodbridge.

“I think the temperature has cooled a little bit,” said McPike. “I think there are a lot of questions still around transportation, no matter the site. Transportation and traffic are one of the keys that are going to drive discussion.”

McPike said he’s a longtime fan of the team but he won’t vote for any plan that doesn’t include major investments in transportation improvements.

“Transportation is so critical to my district. There’s no way I can vote for it without seeing some extraordinary investment and innovation. I don’t think any of those conversations have yet to be developed and take place. I got to see it before anything moves forward,” McPike said.

Lawmakers are expected to be back in Richmond June 17 for votes on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendments to the state budget.