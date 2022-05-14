Man fatally shot inside Virginia aerospace company plant

Police in Virginia are investigating a fatal shooting inside an aerospace company plant in Hampton.

Hampton police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at Howmet Aerospace shortly after midnight Saturday.

A man was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release. Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Howmet Aerospace said in a statement that the shooting was “a tremendous shock” to its employees and “appears to be the result of an outside of work dispute.”

The company said it has canceled all Saturday and Sunday shifts.

