I-95 cleanup complete but Va. crews still clearing debris from January’s winter storm

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 3:26 PM

More than four months after a winter storm shut down a large stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia, officials say they have finally finished the clean-up effort on the state highway — but work on secondary roads remains to be done.

Downed trees and other debris caused by the storm have been removed from the Fredericksburg area of I-95, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Friday.

VDOT said it is now turning its attention to primary and secondary roads in the following counties:

  • Caroline
  • King George
  • Spotsylvania
  • Stafford

So far, VDOT said, cleanup operations have been completed for 75% of primary routes. But only around 20% of secondary routes — routes numbered 600 and above — have been finished.

VDOT said debris has been identified along more than 840 secondary roads in four affected counties that the transportation department is focusing more heavily on. Roughly a dozen crews are collecting the debris within the state’s right-of-way in those counties, according to transportation officials.

Drivers should be mindful of mobile work zones and lane closures during those cleanups.

The Jan. 3 winter storm caused a miles-long gridlock on I-95 due to a combination of untreated roads, multiple jack-knifed tractor-trailers and spun-out cars, as well as a deep freeze that evening that hardened the heavy, wet snow into ice.

Many drivers were stranded in their cars for roughly a day before work crews could unearth them and get traffic moving — which then created severe traffic jams on side roads.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

