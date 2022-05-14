RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Gov. Youngkin: Baby formula shortage ‘shouldn’t be a challenge’ in US

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 4:25 AM

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, amid a baby formula crisis, is calling on the federal agencies and industry leaders to end the shortage.

Youngkin said that he and his office are speaking with industry leaders and working with the Virginia Department of Health to make sure that baby formula is available in the state.

He also said that he’s asking the Food and Drug Administration to “utilize all resources” they can to increase production.

“Simply put, acquiring baby formula shouldn’t be a challenge in the United States,” Youngkin said.

The FDA has said that it is working with producers to correct the problems that shut down its plant and several other states have also made moves to increase their supply of baby formula.

Likewise, President Joe Biden has said that he is increasing his administration’s response and speaking with national retailers about how to bring back stock and fight regional disparities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

