Erosion threatens graves at riverside Norfolk cemetery

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 11:34 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of graves at a city-owned cemetery in Norfolk are threatened by eroding shorelines on the Elizabeth River.

A city review of the site at Riverside Memorial Park found the shoreline surrounding the cemetery has been damaged by dredging, industrial activity and wind-driven waves.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that at least 10 headstones are only feet away from steep slopes leading down to the river.

The city is seeking $1.9 million from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund to repair 1,500 feet of shoreline.

But the money in that fund comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, from which Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to withdraw.

