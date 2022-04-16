Vaccine mandate prompts Virginia officials to eye nursing home sale

Local officials are citing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers among reasons for selling a county-owned nursing home in southwestern Virginia.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting to consider selling the nursing home.

The nursing home was established as the County Poor Farm in 1831.

County officials are considering selling the facility to Roanoke-based American HealthCare LLC. County officials released a statement suggesting that industry experts are better positioned to run such facilities.

They also noted that the vaccine mandate for healthcare employees is “contrary to the positions of all board members” and has complicated uniformity in how county employees are treated.

