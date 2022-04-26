RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII | War heats up cooking oil prices | Fairfax Co. school helps Ukrainian refugees | Photos
Some VRE trains on Manassas Line won’t run during rail work; expect delays

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 26, 2022, 8:26 AM

The Virginia Railway Express is warning riders of possible delays starting in May as some trains on the Manassas Line won’t operate for around three weeks during track work.

Norfolk Southern is performing extensive rail work between Broad Run and Alexandria. VRE said the work could cause delays even with the adjusted schedule with some trains traveling slower, according to a VRE service advisory.

The following VRE trains on the Manassas Line won’t run for around three weeks starting May 2:

  • Reverse flow trains 321, 336 and 338 won’t operate;
  • Train 322 won’t operate in the morning;
  • Train 325 won’t operate midday;
  • Train 337 won’t operate in the afternoon.

To reduce delays, five northbound trains will run in the morning and five southbound trains run in the evening.

A map shows the Manassas Line of VRE service in blue. (Courtesy VRE)

While the work is scheduled to last three works, VRE said it will operate under the reduced schedule until it gets approval from Norfolk Southern.

“We will give as much notice as possible when we return to the full schedule,” VRE said in a service advisory.

VRE said the work is to ensure safety and improve reliability of service.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

