Border officers at Dulles seize 100 parcels of London-bound marijuana

"The marijuana will be destroyed in a lonely blaze," CBP wrote in a news release detailing the interception.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles International Airport confiscated a massive haul of marijuana they said was bound for England.

The federal agency said 62 parcels of bud were seized during routine outbound mail inspection at Dulles on Saturday, weighing a combined 99 pounds. Another 38 parcels were confiscated Sunday, weighing a little over 51 pounds. All were on their way to London.

“The marijuana will be destroyed in a lonely blaze,” CBP wrote in a news release detailing the interception, adding there were “likely a lot of upset Brits who were unable to properly partake in the 420 Day observance.”

Eighty parcels hailed from across California, 15 from Las Vegas and five from Seattle.

“The internet has essentially created a singular marketplace where consumers can buy anything from anywhere across the globe,” Daniel Escobedo, the CBP’s D.C. region port director, said. “Customs and Border Protection reminds consumers and vendors that those transactions and commodities must still comply with applicable U.S. laws.”

Despite 18 states having legalized and another 13 having decriminalized nonmedical cannabis use, bulk smuggling remains illegal. Federal law still forbids marijuana possession and distribution of any amount.

CBP screens international travelers and cargo, including mail, for federally-prohibited drugs, weapons, agriculture and other consumer goods.