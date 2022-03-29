RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Home » Virginia News » Virginia AG sees 'risks'…

Virginia AG sees ‘risks’ to customers from costly offshore wind farm

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The office of the Virginia Attorney General has told state regulators that Dominion Energy has overstated the economic benefits of a proposed offshore wind farm.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a new analysis filed Friday warns of “significant risks” to customers from the costly project.

The State Corporation Commission is considering Richmond-based Dominion’s plans for the approximately $9.8 billion, 180-turbine wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Hearings in the case are scheduled for May.

A Dominion spokesperson told the newspaper offshore wind is good for energy security and the Virginia economy and environment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD Cloud Exchange: Army’s Paul Puckett on agility gains of cloud

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up