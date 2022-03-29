Virginia AG sees ‘risks’ to customers from costly offshore wind farm

The office of the Virginia Attorney General has told state regulators that Dominion Energy has overstated the economic benefits of a proposed offshore wind farm.

The office of the Virginia Attorney General has told state regulators that Dominion Energy has overstated the economic benefits of a proposed offshore wind farm.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a new analysis filed Friday warns of “significant risks” to customers from the costly project.

The State Corporation Commission is considering Richmond-based Dominion’s plans for the approximately $9.8 billion, 180-turbine wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Hearings in the case are scheduled for May.

A Dominion spokesperson told the newspaper offshore wind is good for energy security and the Virginia economy and environment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.