Richmond Police: 7-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 8:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police say a 7-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded in Richmond.

News outlets report that Richmond Police say officers were called to Glenway Court for a report of a child who had been shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where police say he continues to recover.

Police say family members were home at the time of the shooting, which appeared to be accidental. Police aren’t looking for a suspect.

