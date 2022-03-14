Richmond Police: 7-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded

Police say a 7-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded in Richmond.

News outlets report that Richmond Police say officers were called to Glenway Court for a report of a child who had been shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where police say he continues to recover.

Police say family members were home at the time of the shooting, which appeared to be accidental. Police aren’t looking for a suspect.

