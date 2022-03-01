Fauquier Co. deputy sheriff placed on leave after fatal crash

A Fauquier County Sheriff's deputy involved in a Friday crash that left a Bealeton couple dead has been placed on administrative leave.

A Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy involved in a Friday crash that left a Bealeton, Virginia, couple dead has been placed on administrative leave, according to a news release.

Deputy Brock Smith, who was on duty when the two-car crash happened, is on leave while the accident is being investigated.

The sheriff’s office said it “is conducting an internal review of the incident, pursuant to sheriff’s office policies and procedures.”

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Friday when a Toyota Camry, heading west on Granite Street, was attempting to cross Route 17/Marsh Road.

After stopping at the stop sign, the Toyota pulled in front of a marked Dodge Charger owned by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, according to state police.

Authorities said the Dodge, driven by Smith, was unable to avoid the Toyota, causing a collision that overturned the Toyota and knocked it into the median.

The Toyota’s driver, Brian P. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, also from Bealeton, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Smith was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Smith has been with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. The sheriff’s office said he’ll remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.