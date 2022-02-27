Friday crash leaves 2 dead, Fauquier Co. deputy hospitalized

Two people are dead and a sheriff's deputy in Fauquier County, Virginia, has been hospitalized following a two-car crash Friday morning, according to authorities.

Virginia State Police said the crash involving two vehicles occurred around 10:20 a.m. Friday when a Toyota Camry, heading west on Granite Street, was attempting to cross the perpendicular Route 17/Marsh Road.

After stopping at the stop sign, the Toyota pulled in front of a Dodge Charger owned by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

State police said the Dodge was unable to avoid the Toyota, causing a collision that overturned the Toyota and knocked it into the median.

The Toyota’s driver, Brian P. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, also from Bealeton, died from her injuries at a hospital.

The Dodge’s driver, Deputy Brock K. Smith, of Amissville, was taken to a hospital with serious, but nonlife threatening injuries.

Smith was on duty when the crash happened. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

