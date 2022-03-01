RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
1 dead, 2 rescued in Navy plane crash off Va. coast

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

March 31, 2022, 12:36 AM

One person is dead and two others are injured after a Navy plane crashed near Chincoteague in Accomack County, Virginia, Wednesday night.

It crashed around 7:30 p.m. into the water near Wildcat Marsh, just north of the NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

The E-2D Hawkeye was assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron, the U.S. Navy said in a statement to WTOP. Three people were aboard the plane.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the crash. They used helicopter crews and a lifeboat to rescue two crew members; they have non-life-threatening injuries.

The third crew member was found dead in the aircraft. Their name will be released once next of kin is notified, Navy officials said.

A spokesperson at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility said emergency crews with NASA also responded to the incident.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria said she’s “keeping our naval aviators, their families, and our first responders in my thoughts and prayers.”

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

