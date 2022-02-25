Youngkin administration issues report on ‘divisive concepts’

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rescinded a series of policies, memos and other resources related to diversity, equity and inclusion that it has labeled “discriminatory and divisive concepts” in the state’s public education system.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rescinded a series of policies, memos and other resources related to diversity, equity and inclusion that it has labeled “discriminatory and divisive concepts” in the state’s public education system.

An interim report released Friday outlined the initial findings of a search for such “divisive concepts,” including critical race theory, that Youngkin asked for as of his first acts after being sworn in as governor.

The report did not identify any instance of the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom.

But it pointed to a range of Department of Education materials, memos, a webinar and a math pilot program as examples it said it had identified and rescinded.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.