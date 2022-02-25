CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Youngkin administration issues report on ‘divisive concepts’

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 6:07 PM

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rescinded a series of policies, memos and other resources related to diversity, equity and inclusion that it has labeled “discriminatory and divisive concepts” in the state’s public education system.

An interim report released Friday outlined the initial findings of a search for such “divisive concepts,” including critical race theory, that Youngkin asked for as of his first acts after being sworn in as governor.

The report did not identify any instance of the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom.

But it pointed to a range of Department of Education materials, memos, a webinar and a math pilot program as examples it said it had identified and rescinded.

