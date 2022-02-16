Workers removing Davis monument pedestal find box in stone

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond official says workers removing the pedestal left behind after protesters toppled the Jefferson Davis…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond official says workers removing the pedestal left behind after protesters toppled the Jefferson Davis monument in Richmond have found a box encased in stone.

Jim Nolan, a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney, said the box was removed Wednesday afternoon and the city will store it in a secure location.

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia owns the box and will decide what to do with it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes author and historian Dale Brumfield as saying that a time capsule associated with the monument honoring the Confederate president has already been opened once.

The monument was installed on Monument Avenue by a Confederate heritage group in 1907.

