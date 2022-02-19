Virginia tow truck driver sentenced to 28 years in fatal hit-and-run

A Virginia tow truck driver who struck and killed a police captain, then fled, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Justin Thomas Regensburg was convicted in September after he pleaded guilty to felony homicide and hit-and-run.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a Henrico Circuit Court judge on Friday sentenced Regensburg to 40 years, with 15 suspended, on the homicide charge. He was sentenced to five years, with two years suspended, for the hit-and-run.

Capt. Donald Lambert Jr. was jogging near his home on the morning of Feb. 27, 2021, when he was struck by a tow truck driven by Regensburg.

