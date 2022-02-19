CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Virginia tow truck driver…

Virginia tow truck driver sentenced to 28 years in fatal hit-and-run

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia tow truck driver who struck and killed a police captain, then fled, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Justin Thomas Regensburg was convicted in September after he pleaded guilty to felony homicide and hit-and-run.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a Henrico Circuit Court judge on Friday sentenced Regensburg to 40 years, with 15 suspended, on the homicide charge. He was sentenced to five years, with two years suspended, for the hit-and-run.

Capt. Donald Lambert Jr. was jogging near his home on the morning of Feb. 27, 2021, when he was struck by a tow truck driven by Regensburg.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up